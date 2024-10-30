Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2,701.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

