Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32, Yahoo Finance reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $226.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,838.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

