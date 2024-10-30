Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,000,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,238,000 after buying an additional 457,870 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $170.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $123.88 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

