Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.1 %

BELFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

