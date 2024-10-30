Belrium Price Tops $2.51 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.