Better Money Decisions LLC Buys 3,596 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,658,000 after buying an additional 188,591 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
