BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.25.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.