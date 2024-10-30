BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

