Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.6 %

BNK traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.63. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 million and a PE ratio of 317.75. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$8.26 and a 52-week high of C$13.11.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.