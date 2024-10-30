Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.6 %
BNK traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.63. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 million and a PE ratio of 317.75. Big Banc Split has a 52-week low of C$8.26 and a 52-week high of C$13.11.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big Banc Split
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.