bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of BIAF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
