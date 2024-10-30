bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of BIAF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.