Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 439,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. 869,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,309. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 110.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

