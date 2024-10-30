Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Bioqual Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of -0.31.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Bioqual Dividend Announcement

Bioqual Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

