Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,200 ($41.50) and last traded at GBX 3,278 ($42.51), with a volume of 46083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($46.69).

Bioventix Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,917.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,189.51. The company has a market cap of £175.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 87 ($1.13) dividend. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,693.25%.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

