Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Increases Dividend to GBX 87 Per Share

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bioventix Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,185 ($41.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £166.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,955.83 and a beta of 0.35. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,977 ($38.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,100 ($66.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,941.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,199.24.
About Bioventix
