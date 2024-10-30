BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 775,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,212. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.28.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,027 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

