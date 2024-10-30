Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 4,491,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,825,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $920.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 885,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.