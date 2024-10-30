Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 1.0 %

BGLF opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 528.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

