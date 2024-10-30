Blast Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.87 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Blast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $179.87 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,288.00 or 1.00077048 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,198.57 or 0.99953242 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,649,260,661 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,640,418,925.35515 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00834706 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $14,609,681.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.