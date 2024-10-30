Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.40, but opened at $90.92. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 407,216 shares.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.39.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

