BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Cut to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $4.73 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.24.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of BM Technologies worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

