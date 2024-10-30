BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

BM Technologies stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.24.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Equities analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of BM Technologies worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

