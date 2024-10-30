BNB Price Reaches $598.88 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. BNB has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $598.88 or 0.00829105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,930,953 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,930,967.46313155. The last known price of BNB is 602.98652611 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,814,481,536.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
