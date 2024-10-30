Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.96-$2.07 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BOOT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.29. 904,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.83.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.