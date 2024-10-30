Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 949,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

