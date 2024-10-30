Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

