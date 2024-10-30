Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 628 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.