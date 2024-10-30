Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 637 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.