Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

