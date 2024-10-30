BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCTX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

