Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 4,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

