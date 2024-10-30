Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.54.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.