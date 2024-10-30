Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.16. The company had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$22.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.06.

