Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Canfor Trading Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

