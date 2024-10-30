Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $263.79 and a 52-week high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

