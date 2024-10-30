Capital Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 7,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,756. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

