Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.9%.
Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
