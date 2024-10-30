Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 778 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $85,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,941,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,594,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $617,286.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,361.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,665 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

