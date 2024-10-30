Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,413. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $258.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average of $228.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

