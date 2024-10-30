Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $273.26. 43,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,889. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $196.65 and a 12 month high of $274.99. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

