Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,145,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,708. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

