Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.34. 922,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,020. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

