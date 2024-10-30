CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Earnings Results

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CareTrust REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-1.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 453,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

