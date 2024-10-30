Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0078

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and $11.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,023,222,585 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,451,315 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,021,409,189 with 12,412,722,686 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00807061 USD and is up 12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,592,239.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

