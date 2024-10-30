Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 10,019,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
Further Reading
