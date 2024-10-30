CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:CNP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $31.57.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
