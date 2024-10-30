Centerspace’s (CSR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE CSR traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 77,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Centerspace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

