Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%.

LEU opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73.

LEU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

