CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEROW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,700. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.