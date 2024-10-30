CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

CFFS stock remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

