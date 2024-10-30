Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) disclosed today that on October 29, 2024, the company formalized an agreement with Fulton AC I LLC, identified as the CBRG Sponsor, to enter into a Dissolution Expense Reimbursement Agreement.

According to the terms outlined in the agreement, the CBRG Sponsor committed to reimbursing the company’s trust account for dissolution expenses amounting to a maximum of $100,000 in the event of the company’s dissolution. These reimbursements will form part of the distributable amount designated for holders of Chain Bridge I’s Class A Ordinary Shares who are eligible for participation in the trust’s liquidation process.

The comprehensive details of the Dissolution Expense Reimbursement Agreement have been submitted as Exhibit 10.1 in the Current Report. It is essential to highlight that the preceding summary of the agreement is substantiated by the referenced document.

In adherence to Item 9.01 of the filing, Chain Bridge I stated that Exhibit 10.1 encompasses the agreement between the company and the CBRG Sponsor dated October 29, 2024. Moreover, an Interactive Data File has been embedded within the Inline XBRL document labeled as Exhibit 104.

No further material financial statements or exhibits have been provided pertaining to this agreement.

Chain Bridge I duly acknowledges the signing of this report on October 29, 2024, represented by Andrew Cohen, the Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

This declaration serves as a significant financial development for Chain Bridge I, offering insights into the company’s financial standing and strategic partnerships moving forward.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

