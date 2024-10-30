Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$202.40 million for the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
